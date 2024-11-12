KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A quiet morning on October 15 turned to panic for Taman Melawati residents as a landslide struck the hillside just outside homes along Jalan E6.

The incident, which occurred at around 10.15 am was caused by several days of persistent rain, although the rainfall that morning wasn’t especially heavy.

For some, relief came only from narrowly avoiding the landslide, which covered a main road connecting Jalan E1 to Jalan E10 and Jalan G1 to Jalan G2. Others were alarmed, worried that further slope movement could threaten their safety.

Although there were no casualties, Jalan E6 resident Rathi Kumar, whose house was almost hit by the mudslide, noted that if it had happened during rush hour, people could have been buried under the orange-hued soil.

“Many people drive through this road daily, either going to work or taking their children to school. School buses use this route in the mornings too,” she told Malay Mail when contacted.

“It’s frightening to think what could have happened if the landslide had struck at that time. There was a first wave and then a second wave — I’m not sure which one damaged our car.”

More than two weeks have passed since the landslide, but affected residents remain uncertain about who will take responsibility for the incident and what the future holds for the area.

Previously, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan assured the public that the hill’s underlying sedimentary rock is still stable. He explained that the landslide was caused by surface soil erosion and slope failure.

As the area affected includes privately owned land, Ahmad reportedly said that the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) must engage with the private landowner to prevent further incidents. He also stated that while MPAJ is responsible for cleaning up, repair work on the slope will fall to the landowner.

Public Works Department (JKR) workers inspect the cleanup works at the landslide site in Taman Melawati, on October 16. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“We don’t want anything built on that plot of land. If the soil couldn’t hold its shape without development, how could it be safe to build on?” Rathi added.

“Any construction there carries a future risk, and we’re right at the bottom of the slope. Now, every time it rains heavily, we’re anxious, especially with the rainy season ongoing and no repairs done yet.”

On October 24, Bernama reported that a full report on the landslide would soon be presented to the Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES).

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari indicated he was still reviewing the report’s findings on the cause of the landslide before presenting it to MTES for further action.

One resident, Mohd Hanif Ahmad Safran, said he was home when the landslide happened, as it was his day off.

“We live further down the road, so we didn’t hear anything. I only found out through our residents’ WhatsApp group that a landslide had occurred and blocked access to our road,” he said.

“I managed to move my car just in time, though it was covered in laterite soil. Thankfully, there was no damage. But this was no minor landslide; it could have taken lives.”

For a week following the landslide, Taman Melawati residents remained on edge. The landslide location connects to a hiking trail frequently used by locals in the mornings and evenings.

Jen Lim, 40, a resident in the vicinity, said they had been concerned since hearing about the approval of a bungalow project on Bukit Melawati in 2014.

“From that time, we worried that ‘one day something is going to fall.’ Now that it’s happened, it should be a wake-up call for the authorities to reconsider similar high-risk projects they have approved.”

MPAJ approved the Bukit Melawati project in 2014, with the developer required to revise its initial plan for an 18-storey, 595-unit condominium.

The current project is for 142 bungalow lots, of which five have been completed so far.