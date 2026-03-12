ALOR SETAR, March 12 — The Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) received 108 complaints involving open burning from Jan 1 to Feb 28.

Kedah DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said three districts, namely Sungai Petani, Kota Setar and Kulim, recorded the highest rate of open burning complaints compared to other districts in the state.

“Among the main factors that open burning occurs is due to irresponsible actions of the people themselves. In addition, in the current hot and dry weather conditions, it can cause fires to spread quickly and they are difficult to control.

“DOE only received 108 complaints but the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received more than 1,000 cases related to open burning. Many complaints do not reach us, so it is difficult to take action,” she told reporters at a breaking of fast with the media, last night.

She said her department would increase patrols to prevent open burning to ensure that no party commits open burning because it is a serious offence under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act (AKAS) 1974.

“Open burning can be a nuisance to nearby residents. For example, if you burn rubbish in your own area, the smoke enters the houses of people who live nearby and disturbs the people around you.

“This burning also involves domestic waste and some also burn plastic and tyres, which will produce black smoke and polluted fumes. For this reason, the Kedah DOE has established strategic cooperation with JBPM to identify areas where open burning is taking place,” she said.

Sharifah Zakiah hopes the public can report any open burning activities at the DOE toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727 or via the e-complaint portal on its official website. — Bernama