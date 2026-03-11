KOTA BHARU, March 11 — All hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping complexes in Kelantan have been ordered to fully close operations on 1 Syawal, the first day of Aidilfitri.

Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the directive marks a change from last year, when the premises were only required to close for half a day on the first day of Hari Raya, according to Kosmo! Online.

He said the decision was made after the state government, through the executive council meeting, received appeals from supermarket associations and workers seeking a full holiday on the festive day.

“Previously, the premises only closed for half a day and supermarket workers were unable to fully enjoy the Hari Raya celebrations with their families,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Hilmi said the decision also reflects the state government’s efforts to recognise Aidilfitri as a day of victory for Muslims after a month of fasting.

He added that the move would indirectly help safeguard the welfare of workers in the sector.

The rule will also apply on the first day of Aidiladha this year, he said.

Hilmi added that fast-food outlets and convenience stores will only be allowed to operate after 1pm on the first day of Aidilfitri.

At the same time, the state government will allow supermarkets and shopping complexes to extend their operating hours until midnight on the eve of Hari Raya, subject to agreement between employers and employees and approval from the authorities.

“Normally, these premises operate until 10pm. If there is an application, we can consider extending the hours until midnight to allow the public to make last-minute preparations,” he said.