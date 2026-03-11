JOHOR BAHRU, March 11 — The Johor government will hold a special briefing on methods and plans to reduce traffic congestion in the city after the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that he will personally deliver the presentation to explain the state government’s short-, medium- and long-term measures, including the development of an elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system.

He said the proposed ART development, introduced in 2024, has received the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

The proposed project has also been submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT), and discussed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I hope that this project can be approved soon,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama, led by editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, at the Menteri Besar’s Official Residence, recently.

Last December, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said approval for the ART project is currently under discussion, with details regarding its implementation expected to be finalised in the near future.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail had previously expressed concern over potential traffic congestion, which could arise when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link begins operations in early 2027, as well as the ART project which has yet to be implemented.

The proposed ART system in Johor Bahru will have 32 stations, covering more than 50 kilometres, with the project estimated to cost about RM7 billion.

Three main lines have been identified, namely Tebrau, Skudai and Iskandar Puteri, with the Tebrau line given priority, as about 75 per cent of vehicles entering and leaving Johor Bahru use the route.

Onn Hafiz said other efforts being considered to address congestion include increasing bus services and expanding the use of e-hailing services.

In addition, he said the state government is also looking at strengthening the public transport system, including commuter services and the electric train service (ETS).

The Johor Bahru-Kuala Lumpur ETS service, launched in December last year, enables direct travel which takes about four hours and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, state Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh previously said that three locations - Taman Daya, Bandar Seri Alam and Pasir Putih - have been proposed as sites for the construction of new stations for the Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang commuter service. — Bernama