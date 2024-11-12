KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — An explosion early this morning at a commercial complex in Taman OUG here sent shockwaves through the township.

Authorities have confirmed the incident, but further details are limited at this time.

The explosion, heard at around 4am, reportedly occurred across from the Bukit OUG condominium.

A security guard on duty told The Star Online that he heard a motorcycle passing by and stopping before a loud bang erupted.

“I called the police, and they arrived within 15 minutes,” he said, adding that no fire followed the explosion.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Rusdi Isa confirmed in a brief statement that the incident is under investigation.

Members of the police’s forensic unit have been dispatched to the scene.

Eyewitnesses told several media outlets that the area remains under heavy police presence.