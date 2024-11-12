KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience and handed over instruments of appointment to 25 judges at Istana Negara here.

The ceremony, held at Dewan Singgahsana Kecil, began with the conferment of the appointment letter to the Chief Judge of Malaya, Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohamed Hashim, followed by Federal Court Judge, Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh.

His Majesty then conferred appointment letters to eight Court of Appeal judges, namely Datuk Noorin Badaruddin; Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril; Datuk Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab; Datuk Faizah Jamaludin; Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid; Datuk Ismail Brahim; Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh and Datuk Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim hands appointment documents to Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh at the presentation ceremony and awarding of appointment documents for judges of the Federal Court, Court of Appeal and High Court at Dewan Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara November 12, 2024. — Bernama pic

Fifteen High Court judges among them Azizan Md Arshad; Narkunavathy Sundareson; Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin; Jamhirah Ali; Noor Hayati Mat; Azlan Sulaiman and Kenneth Yong Ken Chinson St. James also received their instruments of appointment at the ceremony.

The other High Court judges were Leong Wai Hong; Noor Hisham Ismail; Roz Mawar Rozain; Wan Fadhilah Nor Wan Idris; Rofiah Mohamad; Wong Mee Ling; Datuk Raja Ahmad Mokhzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan; and Suria Kumar D.J. Paul.

Also present to witness the ceremony were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said; Court of Appeal, president Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim; and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli.

Also in attendance were the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar; Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia, Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Zamri Bakar; and Judicial Appointments Commission secretary, Salinah Ismail.

After the conferment of the appointment letters, His Majesty graciously posed for a photograph with the newly appointed judges. — Bernama