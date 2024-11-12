JOHOR BARU, Nov 12 — Johor police have dismantled an illicit drug syndicate specialising in repackaging synthetic drugs into three-in-one beverage packs following several raids in the state last week.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the syndicate, which operates across multiple districts, is believed to be the largest of its kind in the state, based on the seizure of drugs worth more than RM28.31 million.

Kumar explained that police disrupted the syndicate’s operations, which involved wholesaling and distributing drugs, after conducting three separate raids in Johor Baru, Kluang and Iskandar Puteri on November 3 and 4.

“Seven suspects were arrested, including the syndicate’s mastermind,” Kumar said at a press conference today.

“The arrested individuals, aged between 27 and 62, include three local men, two local women, and two foreign women.”

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the syndicate is believed to be the largest in the state following the seizure of various drugs worth more than RM28.31 million. — Picture by Ben Tan

A drug screening test revealed that three of the suspects tested positive for amphetamine and ketamine use, while one had a prior criminal record.

During the raids, police seized 158,844.8 grams (7,358 packets) of a powdered substance suspected to be ecstasy, along with 7,098 grams (21,510 pills) of suspected ecstasy pills, 3,000 grams (11,500 pills) of suspected erimin 5 psychotropic pills, and 6,110 grams (24 packs) of suspected ketamine powder.

“The total haul is enough to supply drugs to approximately 857,784 addicts,” Kumar said, adding that this was the largest drug bust by Johor police this year.

Police also confiscated drug processing and repackaging equipment, along with four cars, RM12,200 in cash, jewellery, and foreign currencies totalling RM2,961.

The total value of the seized drugs, cash, and assets amounts to more than RM28.58 million.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar points to the syndicate’s alleged mastermind, while describing the flow of various synthetic drugs at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru November 12, 2024. — Picture by Ben Tan

Kumar revealed that the syndicate used guarded residential houses as storage and repackaging sites to evade detection.

These terrace houses served as key hubs for preparing the drugs before distribution across three main districts in Johor.

The syndicate, which has been active since August, sold drugs for between RM200 and RM250 per pack, depending on the type of narcotic.

“All the suspects have been remanded until Thursday to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” Kumar said.

“The two foreign suspects are also being investigated under Section 15(1)(c) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying and not having valid travel documents.”

Popular synthetic drugs, repackaged in beverage packs, have been found in several entertainment venues across major cities, designed to evade detection by authorities.