KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Veteran journalist and former politician Datuk Rosnah Abd Majid, 71, passed away at her sister’s residence in Teluk Bahang, Penang, at 9.30 this morning.

Her passing was confirmed by her sister, Mariam Abd Majid, when contacted by Bernama, today.

“It was known that she had been suffering from kidney-related complications, and underwent a kidney transplant in China in 2001. Her remains are currently in Penang, and will be laid to rest in Kuala Lumpur,” Mariam said.

Born in 1953 in Sungai Pial, Merbuk, Kedah, Rosnah was an Economics graduate from Universiti Malaya. She had a distinguished career, spending 20 years at Utusan Malaysia, where she became the first recipient of the prestigious Kajai Award, in 1984.

In addition to her journalism career, Rosnah served as a state assemblywoman for the Tanjung Dawai constituency, winning the seat in the 1999 General Election after defeating a PAS candidate. She also held the position of Kedah Wanita Umno Liaison Committee chief for the 2000/2003 term.

In 2007, Rosnah was appointed as an Adjunct Professor at the Faculty of Communication and Modern Languages at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), a role she held for a year. — Bernama