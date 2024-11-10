NIBONG TEBAL, Nov 10 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today confirmed he will attend the defamation court hearing filed against him by PAS election chief Datuk Seri Sanusi Md Nor.

The legal action stems from remarks purportedly made last year by Saifuddin Nasution during a state election campaign where he claimed Sanusi misused funds from the Malaysian Road Records Information System.

“We will meet in court,” Saifuddin Nasution, who is also home minister, was reported by The Star as telling reporters here after witnessing the handover of the Jawi Immigration Depot and Quarters.

Sanusi, who is also Kedah menteri besar, filed the suit on August 3, 2023, accusing Saifuddin Nasution of slander during an election speech in Guar Chempedak, Kedah a few weeks earlier on July 15.

Saifuddin Nasution also confirmed that Sanusi had requested a postponement of the hearing, which was originally scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The PKR politician added that he is open to reschedule the defamation hearing if the court grants Sanusi’s postponement request.

Six of the 13 states in Malaysia held their election on August 12 last year. They were: Kedah, Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang.

