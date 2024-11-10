SEREMBAN, Nov 10 — The oldest surviving worker of the infamous ‘Death Railway’ between Thailand and Myanmar, Arumugam Kandasamy, died at 3.26 am today at the age of 97.

His son, A Sudhagaran, 45, said his father died after receiving treatment at a private hospital here due to old age.

“We are all deeply saddened by the passing of our father, who was a loving father and grandfather to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was our hero. Since the passing of our mother (Kalayanee) 16 years ago, our father continued to care for us siblings as best as he could.

“I am very grateful for the upbringing provided by both my parents, as all of us siblings have succeeded in our careers, including the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will miss him dearly,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Sudhagaran described his father as a cheerful and healthy man, despite being nearly 100 years old and had been invited to give a talk to students at several schools in the state.

“His memory is still strong, even though he is already 97 years old,” he said, adding that his parents had 13 children, 38 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Family members and acquaintances will pay their last respects at the family home at Rumah Rakyat, Linggi Port Dickson, and the cremation ceremony will take place today, he added. — Bernama





