KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — A tour bus carrying 41 people collided with a trailer along the North-South Expressway near Gopeng early this morning.

Four passengers — three women and a child — sustained minor injuries in the crash, as reported by The Star.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department received a call about the incident at 4.03am.

“The bus was ferrying passengers from Melaka heading to Kedah. There were 33 women, three men and five children inside the bus,” he said.

The trailer driver escaped unhurt.

No one was trapped in the bus, and all passengers managed to exit safely.

“The victims received initial medical treatment, and they were later sent to the nearest hospital,” the spokesman added.