KUCHING, Nov 9 — Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has expressed his support for the call made by Sarawak and Sabah for one-third or 35 per cent of parliamentary seats.

However, he emphasised that it should be made based on the terms agreed upon in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I support all efforts for Sarawak and Sabah that are in line with what has been agreed upon in MA63.

“But any request for additional seats must adhere to the principles enshrined in the Constitution, where the average number of voters should be almost equal across constituencies.

“For instance, the Kuching City area is large with 140,000 voters. Therefore, any additional seats should be allocated in densely populated areas,” he told reporters after attending a contribution handover ceremony at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here, yesterday.

On the ceremony, he said it was held for the first time following a visit by members of the SGH Visitors’ Board to various departments and clinics, including the Emergency Department, Paediatric Ward, Dietetics and Catering Department, ID Clinic, Respiratory Clinic, and Neurology Clinic, where they noted that much of the equipment was outdated and in need of replacement.

Therefore, the board has undertaken efforts to raise funds to meet the urgent needs of each department, clinic and ward that requires immediate attention.

In this regard, Dr Yii, who is also a board member, urged all parties particularly the private sector, non-governmental organisations and the public to come forward and contribute back to the hospital.

“As an MP and board member, I will also contribute as much as possible. This year alone, I have donated RM200,000 to the hospital.

“I am grateful to all the hospital staff for their hard work in safeguarding the health of us all,” he said.

Dr Yii also welcomed the federal government’s allocation of RM45.1 billion to the Health Ministry under the 2025 Budget, marking the highest allocation in history.

However, he said, there are still many more significant needs in every hospital in both urban and rural areas.

He thus calls on all parties to contribute to government hospitals or healthcare facilities that provide services to more than 70 per cent of the nation’s population. — The Borneo Post