KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Senior officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) met a lawyer who played a very brief recording of several people discussing money, its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki reportedly confirmed today as bribery rumours purportedly linked to several lawmakers circulated online.

Azam said the video clip, played during the October 30 meeting, lasted only 17 seconds, adding that the unnamed lawyer wanted the MACC to guarantee to protect his client who was described as a whistleblower, news portal Malaysiakini reported this evening.

He pointed out that in order for the Whistleblower Protection Act (WPA) 2010 to be invoked, the individual must first file an official complaint with MACC.

“The Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 stipulates that the individual possessing information must first disclose the improper conduct, as defined by the law, before the protection process can be initiated.

“Therefore, it is premature for MACC to offer protection under the law to the individual (before a report is lodged),” Azam was quoted as telling the news portal.

He also clarified that while the law offers protection to those providing information, it can be revoked if the whistleblower is later found to be involved in the crime.

“The lawyer indicated that his client was ready to provide us with some evidence, but he wanted MACC to sign an agreement saying that he (the client) won’t be under investigation,” Azam was quoted as saying.

He added that the MACC officers disagreed to sign such an agreement, as it does not align with the proper procedures required by law.

Azam noted that the lawyer also expressed distrust towards the WPA, claiming it does not offer sufficient assurance of protection for his client.

Azam gave an assurance that the MACC would handle the case “fairly and professionally” and conduct a thorough investigation into any alleged wrongdoing.

In a separate news article today, Malaysiakini also reported Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil saying a formal complaint should be filed with the MACC so the commission could take proper action.

“The Act clearly provides protections for whistleblowers, and this protection is subject to the law.

“This (protection) includes the identity of the whistleblower and the information given will be kept secret as well,” the minister was quoted as responding in a text message to the news portal.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported it had seen eight videos showing different assemblymen allegedly discussing bribes in exchange for support for a state project.

The news portal cited an unnamed source revealing that while the alleged whistleblower was willing to provide more details but wanted protection under the WPA first.

According to Malaysiakini, the videos are believed to have been recorded earlier this year and purportedly show a businessman discussing the repayment terms for alleged bribes after a project licence was revoked.



