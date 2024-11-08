BINTULU, Nov 8 — Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on the fourth-floor car park of a hotel here around 11pm last night.

The victim was found covered in blood and medical personnel later declared him dead at the scene.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said following the incident, the police investigated and found the suspects involved.

He said acting on information, the police managed to arrest two male suspects, one a local citizen and the other a foreigner, both aged in their 40s, in the Miri area at 3am today.

The police also seized a vehicle believed to be involved in the case.

Police personnel move the victim’s body into a vehicle. — Photo courtesy of Bintulu police

He said a remand application for the suspects will be filed in the Magistrates’ Court here to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The police will not compromise with any individual or group that commits criminal acts,” Nixon said in a statement.

“The police are committed to tracking down the suspects involved in this case and the public are requested not to make any speculation regarding the incident which is still under investigation.”

Those with information related to the crime are requested to contact the Bintulu police headquarters operations room on 086-318304. — The Borneo Post