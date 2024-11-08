KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The six Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) members who were injured in an explosion near Saida Stadium, Lebanon, yesterday are safe at Camp Marakah with other members.

A statement issued by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Headquarters stated that they were in the first convoy of Malbatt 850-12 which was travelling from Beirut to Marakah Camp when the incident occurred.

It said the convoy arrived at the camp at about 5.30 pm local time (11.30 pm Malaysian time) on the same day, with five of the six members who were injured.

“One of the members who was treated at Hamood Hospital had been discharged at 12.01 am Lebanese time (6.01 am Malaysian time) on Nov 8.

“Follow-up treatment of the injured members will be continued by Malbatt 850 medical officers at Camp Marakahand they will resume duties after they have fully recovered,” read the statement.

Yesterday, six members of the Malbatt team were following an explosion near the Saida Stadium in Lebanon during the movement of Malbatt 850-12 members from Beirut to Camp Marakah at 7.54 pm Malaysian time (1.54 pm Lebanese time).

The team, consisting of 220 officers and members of other ranks, had just arrived in Lebanon to continue the peacekeeping mission under the United Nations (UN) when the attack occurred.

According to ATM, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) is investigating the incident.

“ATM will continue to closely monitor the development through the Joint Headquarters (MK AB). The latest information will be made public from time to time.

“ATM remains committed to the safety and well-being of members in carrying out peacekeeping missions under the UN banner,” it said.

Meanwhile, ATM said the change of Malbatt troops between Malbatt 850-11 and Malbatt 850-12 as set by Unifil will proceed according to plan.

The second group of Malbatt 850-12 with a strength of 219 people is expected to depart on Nov 10, it said. — Bernama