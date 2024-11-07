KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs are prohibited from engaging in direct negotiations with the government regarding the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on funding allocations for the opposition, said PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that the Kubang Kerian MP emphasised that all discussions must be conducted through PN as a bloc, which rejected the proposed MoU on September 15.

He pointed out that PN had raised concerns over certain terms it deemed incompatible with the Federal Constitution and detrimental to the special position of the Malays and Bumiputeras.

“Any negotiations must go through the party, and the conditions must be disclosed because all MPs are bound by their party affiliation,” he told FMT.

“MPs who intend to negotiate should notify the party to avoid misunderstandings or unwarranted assumptions.”

This came after Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the government had opened the door for individual opposition MPs to negotiate for equal allocations, following the collapse of talks with PN as a bloc.

Fadillah stated that his role was to negotiate the MoU but added that he could not compel any party to participate.

He also noted that Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was the only opposition MP who had provided feedback on the draft MoU.

PN Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden echoed Tuan Ibrahim’s stance, stating that all negotiations must go through the coalition, as their MPs were elected under the PN banner.

The Alor Setar MP also accused the government of attempting to divide the opposition through private negotiations, a strategy he likened to its previous approach with the six Bersatu MPs who shifted support to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The six MPs involved were Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), and Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).

“Allocations are the rights of MPs. Kedah, Kelantan, and Perlis allocate funds to the opposition without requiring negotiations,” Afnan said.



