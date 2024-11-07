IPOH, Nov 7 — A forensic officer testified in the High Court today that chemical analysis revealed that there was a collision between the two vehicles involved in the case of a senior police officer charged with the murder of a secondary school student in December last year.

The seventh prosecution witness, Burhanuddin Mat Sharif, 45, from the Perak State Chemistry Department, said that the analysis found evidence transfer from both vehicles as the front right side of the Perodua Ativa had collided with the rear of the Yamaha motorcycle.

“On Dec 18, 2023, I visited the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) to examine two vehicles: a black-and-white Yamaha motorcycle, registration number WUT 7980, and a white Perodua Ativa sports utility vehicle, registration number SWF 5759.

“During the inspection of the motorcycle, I noted significant damage to the rear: the rear number plate holder was cracked, the taillight was broken and detached, there was a tear on the left side of the rear tire, and the exhaust was missing,” he said.

He was reading his witness statement during the third day of the trial of DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, a senior police officer charged with the murder of 17-year-old student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie on Dec 15 last year.

He explained that, after the inspection, he collected samples from the Yamaha motorcycle for analysis, including a piece of foreign white paint labeled Y1, black-painted plastic (Y2), and two samples of rubber from the rear tire (Y3).

“Upon inspecting the white Perodua Ativa sports utility vehicle, I observed significant damage to the front right side, including a broken right headlamp, black scratch marks on the right bumper, and partial detachment and breakage of the front right bumper,” he said.

“I then took samples from the SUV for analysis, including white paint (P1), a smear of foreign black material (P2), and pieces of foreign black material (P3).”

He further testified that the analysis revealed the white paint sample from the motorcycle (Y1) matched the paint from the car (P1), while the black material samples also matched both vehicles.

Earlier during the trial, the sixth witness, Cpl Nik Zamri Ismail, 34, a photographer from the D6 unit of the Ipoh IPD, testified that he took 36 photographs at the scene.

These included images of the location where the suspect allegedly began chasing the victim, the site where the collision is believed to have occurred, and the area where the victim is thought to have fallen.

Mohd Nazri, 45, is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif Affendi on Jalan Taman Jati 1, near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati, between 11.45 am and 12.40 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The prosecution is led by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, alongside DPPs Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani, and Low Qin Hui, with the defendant represented by lawyers M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

The trial before Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet will resume tomorrow. — Bernama