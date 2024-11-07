KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — A 23-year-old Malaysian woman suffered a fractured leg while taking a ride on one of the slides at Singapore’s Changi International Airport recently.

The incident, which has since gone viral, shows the woman being transported by ambulance to a medical facility after her unfortunate misadventure.

The online news portal WeirdKaya shared a video of the accident on Instagram, which sparked discussions among netizens.

Short video clips, believed to be filmed on the victim’s phone or by her companions, show her sliding down the narrow tube with her legs folded.

However, she doesn’t appear at the exit of the slide as expected.

Instead, the footage cuts to scenes of airport staff providing her with ice compression and first aid before she is wheeled onto an ambulance.

The woman was later taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was treated for a fracture in her right leg.

The viral video has attracted a range of reactions from social media users.

Many speculated that her footwear or her posture on the slide may have contributed to the injury, while some joked about her “brittle bones” and suggested she drink more milk.

Others offered advice on the “correct” way to use a slide, noting that riders are typically advised to keep their hands and feet tucked in.

One netizen commented, “This could be caused by wrong posture or maybe her shoes gripped the slide and SNAP.”

Another asked if the woman had purchased travel insurance to cover her medical expenses.