KOTA KINABALU, Nov 6 — Following recent talks with Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) on their electoral pact, Sabah PKR has expressed interest in further collaboration with government ally Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said his party welcomed Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s proposal for a seat negotiation committee as a step towards strengthening political cooperation and stability in the state.

“In preparation for the 17th state election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) has already formed a seat negotiation committee and held several rounds of discussions. PH Sabah will first complete its internal deliberations before initiating talks with other parties or coalitions,” he said in a statement here.

Mustapha emphasised that PKR seeks a fair and inclusive approach in these upcoming negotiations, which he said should also consider the allocation of appointed assembly members, quotas for Government Linked Companies (GLC) board roles, and positions at the state assembly, village, and community levels.

Yesterday, leaders from PH and BN Sabah held an informal discussion aimed at finding common ground and respecting differing viewpoints, recognising that a distinct approach may be required compared to Peninsular Malaysia.

Both coalitions are working to fulfil the aspirations of their national leaders — BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim — who advocate for a unity government formula in Sabah.

BN and PH currently sit on opposite sides of the state government after BN Sabah withdrew support for the GRS administration following a fallout between BN Sabah chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin and Chief Minister Hajiji.

Assemblymen from PH Sabah and some Umno Sabah dissidents stepped in to maintain Hajiji’s majority, allowing him to remain in power.

Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman and Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan) president, has previously expressed satisfaction with the current pact and indicated openness to working with other parties.

He recently announced the formation of a seat negotiation committee for Gagasan to engage with GRS component parties and those backing the current government, Pakatan Harapan Plus.

Hajiji added that while discussions would primarily focus on government allies, the committee remains open to dialogue with other supportive parties aligned with the unity government’s goals.