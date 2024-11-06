KUALA LUMPUR, Nov — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Donald Trump on his remarkable political comeback and victory in the United States (US) presidential election.

In his post on Facebook and X, Anwar said this new chapter brings renewed opportunities, and Malaysia is ready to move forward with optimism, collaboration and shared purpose.

“We look forward to working closely with the incoming president to foster mutual benefits for the people of both our nations,” he said.

Anwar noted that the US remains Malaysia’s largest source of foreign investment and a vital player in the Asia Pacific region.

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, the prime minister said Malaysia hopes that the US will reinvigorate its engagement with Southeast Asia.

“We also urge the US to use its considerable influence to help end the devastating violence and loss of life in Palestine and Ukraine,” he added.

The Republican candidate Trump, 78, has claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election over Democrat Kamala Harris. — Bernama