SHANGHAI, Nov 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his China counterpart Li Qiang witnessed the exchange of documents between Malaysia and China related to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Cooperation Plan.

The Plan seeks high-quality development and collaboration between Malaysia and China through policy coordination, improved infrastructure connectivity, enhanced trade and investment cooperation, deepened financial collaboration, and strengthened ties in various other sectors such as education, science and technology, media, culture, tourism, health, and sports.

The exchange of the documents took place between Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, Liu Sushe.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is on a working visit to China from Nov 4 to 7 at the invitation of Li, to attend the 7th China International Import Expo (7th CIIE) held here.

He arrived yesterday, marking Shanghai as his first stop before proceeding to Beijing.

In July this year, Tengku Zafrul was quoted saying Malaysia’s decision to confirm its involvement in the BRI has made it one of the first in ASEAN to do so, therefore further cementing the economic partnership between Malaysia and China.

This, he said, has brought about transformative projects that enhance connectivity and economic development.

Tengku Zafrul added said Chinese companies have invested significantly in Malaysia, from large-scale infrastructure projects like the East Coast Rail Link to high-tech industries in special economic zones.

Likewise, he said Malaysian companies have also made their mark in China, particularly in sectors such as construction, finance, agriculture produce and halal food production. — Bernama