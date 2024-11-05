SHANGHAI, Nov 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Shanghai, marking his first stop before Beijing, as part of a working visit from Nov 4-7.

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, Anwar will attend the 7th China International Import Expo (7th CIIE) in Shanghai, a global financial hub.

The aircraft carrying Anwar landed at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 9.50 pm local time.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by Malaysia’s Ambassador to China, Datuk Norman Muhamad, and the Consul General of Malaysia in Shanghai, Syed Farizal Aminy Syed Mohamad.

Also present were the Deputy Mayor of Shanghai and Party Secretary of Minhang District, Chen Yu Jian, and China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement Sunday (Nov 3), said that Malaysia had been honoured as the Country of Honour at the 7th CIIE this year.

Anwar is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong.

While in Shanghai, Wisma Putra said the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Premier Li Qiang to discuss bilateral matters following their previous meeting in Putrajaya on June 19, 2024.

The CIIE is a Chinese government initiative aimed at providing a platform for Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries to promote and export products and services to China.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner globally for 15 consecutive years since 2009.

In 2023, total trade with China reached RM450.84 billion (US$98.80 billion), representing 17.1 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade. As of September 2024, the total recorded trade was RM355.15 billion (US$76.72 billion).

In the first half of 2024, 15 manufacturing projects were implemented, with investments totalling RM1.2 billion (US$252.5 million).

This visit marks Anwar’s third trip to China as Prime Minister, following his initial visit in March 2023 and a subsequent one in September of the same year. However, it is his first visit to Shanghai.

Anwar is scheduled to depart for Beijing on Nov 6. — Bernama