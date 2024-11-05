SHANGHAI, Nov 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at The Grand Halls today, following-up on matters concerning Malaysia and China since their last meeting in Putrajaya on June 19, 2024.

During the meeting, Anwar said Malaysia is “extremely thankful” that China has been in the forefront in supporting Malaysia’s participation in BRICS, the bloc of emerging economies comprising of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“Things are going exceptionally well, and we have expanded cooperation to all areas, including economic, social, education, television, military, and border protection,” Anwar stated.

Anwar recalled Li’s visit to Malaysia as a memorable event, both personally and for the Malaysian government, noting that it paved the way for accelerated discussions on major investments and critical bilateral issues.

Anwar’s working visit to China, scheduled from Nov 4 to 7, includes participation in the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE). Anwar is accompanied by a delegation of key ministers, including Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong.

China has maintained its position as Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years since 2009, underscoring the depth of the Malaysia-China economic partnership. — Bernama