KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Driving recklessly and dangerously were the highest offences contributing to most fatal accidents during the recent Deepavali period.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a total of 6,013 accidents with 60 deaths, were recorded for four days, beginning October 31, throughout the Deepavali celebration.

“JSPT had conducted 388 operations nationwide and arrested 97 individuals for various offences and seized 647 vehicles,” he said at a press conference after the monthly assembly with the director at Bukit Aman here today.

“Ninety-one arrests have been made involving offences under the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987; followed by offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act (three); Penal Code (two) and others (one).”

Commenting further, he said his team had also conducted 119 operations under “Op Samseng Jalanan” during that period and made 45 arrests for reckless and dangerous driving under Section 42 (1) APJ 1987, arrests for false/fancy vehicle registration numbers (two), other arrests (four), and seized 328 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Yusri said motorcycle accidents showed a drop of 10.01 per cent with 2,461 cases recorded from August 12 to September 12, compared to 2,735 cases in the same period last year.

“Similarly, fatal accidents showed a decrease of 113 cases or 26.03 per cent, with 321 cases this year compared to 434 cases in the same period last year.

“The number of deaths involving motorcycle riders and pillion riders decreased to 324 deaths compared to 436 deaths last year,” he also said.

Therefore, he added, the JSPT will continue operations and arrests in addressing the issue of increasing cases of death due to accidents, especially among motorcycle riders and pillion riders. — Bernama