KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The donation drive to honour Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh who is retiring on Nov 11, has been stopped.

The AG Chambers (AGC) in a statement said that the AG himself had requested for the donation drive to be discontinued.

"Although this donation drive was well-intentioned, the AG has requested for it to be discontinued,” read the statement, which was issued in response to the donations allegedly being sought from deputy public prosecutors to honour the retiring AG.

The matter went viral on Telegram and other social media platforms after the AGC personnel were allegedly asked to make monetary contributions to purchase a retirement gift for Ahmad Terrirudin, in recognition of his many contributions and efforts to the prosecution division.

The viral message also said that the donations should be made according to the donors’ grade, namely Turus (RM500); JUSA A (RM400); JUSA B (RM300) and JUSA C (RM200), as well as L44 (RM30) and L41 (RM20).

It is also learnt that the donation drive was also organised in celebration of Ahmad Terrirudin, who is set to be appointed as a Federal Court Judge.

Ahmad Terrirudin, 56, was appointed as the AG on Sept 6 last year, succeeding Tan Sri Idrus Harun, whose contractual appointment ended on Sept 5.

Before holding this position, Ahmad Terrirudin served as the Solicitor General. — Bernama