KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The landslide that struck this morning marks the second in a month to hit Jalan Maju 1/14 in Lembah Maju, Pandan Indah, Teratai assemblyman Yew Jia Haur has confirmed.

He told the New Straits Times that the incident has prompted authorities to install concrete barriers around the affected area.

He added that rectification work for the initial landslide was scheduled to start today.

“A landslide occurred here on October 13. The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) had just appointed a contractor who was supposed to start rectification work today,” he said.

This morning’s landslide damaged water pipes, causing water cuts for 300 local households.

Yew said that Air Selangor has been asked to provide six water tanks for those affected, though the duration of the disruption remains unclear.

With the northeast monsoon season underway, he urged residents to avoid parking along riverbank slopes, cautioning, “Rainy weather is expected, so residents should refrain from parking along the slopes near the river to avoid any untoward incidents.”

He also said that discussions are underway to provide aid to the motorist whose Proton Saga was dragged down the embankment when the slope collapsed.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.