KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A preliminary report on the assessment of children rescued from welfare homes associated with Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) Sdn Bhd is expected by mid-November.

This assessment is part of a rehabilitation effort led by a task force from the Selangor state government.

Chairman of the Selangor Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee, Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, said to the New Straits Times today that the report will assist the task force in adapting the rehabilitation programme to match the children’s recovery needs, which vary by age.

Additionally, the Selangor state government plans to collaborate with the Penang state government and the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) to manage the children from Selangor who are currently in shelters in Penang.

“The state government welcomes cooperation and assistance from various parties, both in terms of expertise and financial support, to help rehabilitate these children. I am confident the children have the potential to become assets for the state,” he was quoted as saying.

The task force’s discussions took place on October 17 and 18, with Fahmi expressing satisfaction with the outcomes.

Reports indicate that 424 children are undergoing rehabilitation after being rescued from the GISB-linked welfare homes.