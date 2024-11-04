KOTA KINABALU, Nov 4 — Sabah Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) need to be prepared for any possibilities if there is no consensus to form a coalition with other parties for the upcoming 17th State Election, said Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

The Sabah Umno chief pointed out that although BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have finalized their cooperation for the state election, some statements from local parties and certain leaders in the state also suggest that they may contest solo in the upcoming state polls.

“If they go solo, Sabah BN/Umno has no objections, and I even invite all parties planning to go solo in the upcoming state election to be prepared to face strong competition from us (BN/Umno),” he said when met by the media after launching the Program Gerak 17 Umno in Kunak yesterday.

Bung Moktar stressed that Sabah Umno/BN is not intimidated and advised parties that have announced they will not join forces and want to go solo to contest in all the 73 state constituencies.

“Recently, there has been a trend among certain parties in Sabah, including GRS, of wanting to contest solo in the upcoming state election. I suggest they don’t retract those statements; go ahead, let’s fight like ‘ayam jantan di gelanggang’,” he said.

The Umno Supreme Council member also said that Sabah BN/Umno would prefer if many parties wanted to contest solo as it is not an issue for them because they are prepared and have organised a strong strategy for the state election.

“Umno/BN is a complete organization, and our machinery is ready. We have gone through several by-elections and state elections, including dealing with issues of fraud, which have provided us with experience and lessons to be more prepared and focused on achieving success,” he said.

Regarding cooperation with other party coalitions for the upcoming 17th state election, Bung Moktar reiterated Sabah Umno/BN’s stance that it will only cooperate with coalition partners based on the principle of mutual respect for agreements, which not only benefits the parties but also the people of Sabah as a whole.

“The experience we gained from previous coalition processes denied Umno/BN’s contributions, and this has matured Sabah Umno. Any decision to collaborate with other parties will not harm Umno; what matters is strengthening Sabah Umno first,” he said.

Earlier, Bung Moktar also launched the same program for Segama and in his speech the Kinabatangan Umno chief urged party leaders and members at all levels to prioritize strengthening the party first.

He said that the issue of collaboration or going solo will be determined later; what is important now is for Sabah Umno/BN to strengthen its own machinery.

“Whether we join a coalition or go solo in the upcoming state election is not the main issue. The priority is Sabah Umno/BN’s strength and preparedness. When we are united and strong, Sabah Umno/BN will be respected,” Bung Moktar said.

Also present at the event were Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin, its Umno Women chief Datuk Noraini Idris, Lahad Datu chief Sharif Musa Sharif Mabul, Lahad Datu Youth chief Datuk Seri Dr Anil Sandu and Segama assemblyman Datuk Dr Mohamadin Ketapi. — The Borneo Post