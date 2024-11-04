KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The pursuit of a UK education by Malaysia’s wealthy reveals a sharp divide in opportunities, shaped by the country’s colonial legacy and economic disparities.

For Kuala Lumpur property agent David Lau, a British education is more than a status symbol; it offers his children “a passport to a world of opportunity.”

According to Lau, many of his successful clients have attended a handful of British institutions, including the universities of Sheffield and Nottingham.

“I realised that many of my clients who are very successful studied at only a handful of colleges,” Lau told the South China Morning Post.

He enrolled his children in international schools offering the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education, preparing them for a UK university education.

“Being Chinese, it is difficult to get into Malaysian universities anyway,” Lau said, referencing racial quotas.

Wealthy Malaysians’ affinity for the UK extends to their choice of investment properties in London. Many call the city “Kuala London” and own homes in Bayswater, a West London neighbourhood known for its Malaysian dining and grocery options.

This connection is also evident back home, where luxury developments with names like “Mayfair” and “Dorchester” evoke London’s elite lifestyle.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed concern about the impact of this Anglophilic trend on Malaysia’s identity, arguing against prioritising English over the national language.

“I do not advocate reducing the importance of English, but I also reject any phobia towards our own language,” Anwar said during National Language Month in October.

Anwar, who studied Malay literature at Universiti Malaya, warned elites who “may have grown up in London” to remember they live in Malaysia and should embody the aspirations of the entire Malaysian society.

His comments resonated with Malaysians who lack access to international education, highlighting a broader debate over the roles of Malay and English in a multicultural society.

Malaysia’s colonial history plays a significant role in this phenomenon.

Unlike Indonesia, which fought a violent war for independence from Dutch rule, Malaysia’s transition from British rule was amicable, marked by celebrations rather than conflict.

At Malaysia’s independence declaration in 1957, then Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman expressed gratitude to the UK, saying, “The long-standing friendship between our countries does not cease with independence; rather it takes on a new form.”

Education has historically underscored social divisions in Malaysia. The British established prestigious schools, such as Kuala Lumpur’s Victoria Institution, which are still symbols of elite status.

International schools, a more recent trend, have seen a rise in local enrolment, with Malays comprising about 20 per cent of students.

British International School Kuala Lumpur principal Mike O’Connor said many parents consider a UK-based curriculum essential for their children’s future opportunities abroad.

“It is absolutely wonderful preparation for the style of learning a child would have when they move to either sixth form or university in the UK,” O’Connor said.

While Malaysia’s economic elite invest heavily in UK real estate and education, economic disparities at home persist.

A 2022 report noted that the bumiputra, which includes Malays and indigenous minorities, earn only 71 per cent of what ethnic Chinese make, despite policies aimed at uplifting the Malay community.

The allure of a British education continues despite the rise of Malaysian universities in global rankings.

Universiti Teknologi Petronas now ranks 52nd in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings for 2024, with three other Malaysian institutions in the top 100.

For those studying or living in London, the familiarity and culture of areas like Paddington offer comfort.

Malaysian student Suhaily Yadim said dining at Paddington’s Tukdin restaurant provides a “reminder of home” and guarantees halal food, a priority for many.

The impact of Malaysia’s UK-educated diaspora extends beyond nostalgia.

Malaysian companies, including the Employee Provident Fund, played a major role in the redevelopment of London’s Battersea Power Station, now featuring Malaysia Square for celebrations and events.

With these investments and ties, the debate over Malaysia’s national identity and language continues.

Anwar’s call to “level the linguistic playing field” reflects his hope for a Malaysia that rises above its colonial legacy to become more self-assured and inclusive.

For Paul Ch’ng, a Malaysian educated at the University of Warwick, his UK experience has been transformative.

“I had the rare privilege of conducting primary research on aeronautical companies like Lucas Aerospace and Dunlop Aviation,” Ch’ng said. “It remains one of my most valuable experiences.”

As Malaysia’s economic and educational landscape evolves, the influence of British education remains strong among those who can afford it — yet the country’s enduring question of identity remains.