KUANTAN, Nov 4 — A farm worker was found drowned near the mouth of Sungai Balok here today after he was reported missing while looking for mussels on Saturday.

Kuantan Police Chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the body of Leong Wai Seng, 57, from Kuala Kangsar, Perak, was found by villagers around 6.30 pm, some five kilometres from the river mouth, where he went missing.

“The victim’s employer identified the body as that of Leong. A physical examination found no injuries on his body,” he said when contacted tonight.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for further action.

It was reported that the victim, along with five others, including his employer, went to the said location before he went down to the river mouth alone to look for mussels and was reported missing thereafter. — Bernama