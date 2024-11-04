KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A video posted online today showed a bear writhing on the ground in the middle of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) heading to Kuantan, apparently after being struck by a vehicle.

The video was posted on Facebook by a user named Khairul Nizam.

According to him, he was among the first on the scene of the incident from yesterday, which he initially thought to have been a motorcycle accident.

“From a distance, I thought a ‘rider’ had been hit because of its large size, as big as a human. Only when I got closer did I realise it was a bear. It tried to stand up but couldn’t, possibly due to a broken bone or other injury.

“After that, I immediately called LPT2 to send a patrol,” he said in his post.

According to a Sinar Harian report, Terengganu Perhilitan director Loo Kean Seong said six officers visited the site at 1.30pm yesterday, but did not find the bear.