KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Gemas-Johor Baru electrified double-track rail project (Gemas-JB EDTP), expected to halve travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru, has encountered further delays.

Originally scheduled for progressive expansion, the 192km project linking Padang Besar to Johor Baru faced setbacks in the Segamat district, according to The Straits Times.

“The tests are essential and must pass to ensure safety during train operations,” said an official source involved in the project, who requested anonymity.

Service on the initial 26km segment from Gemas to Segamat was initially set to begin in July, with a revised October deadline. However, these timelines were missed due to complications with the train’s electrification.

Now, officials expect service to commence after mid-November.

The project, a RM9.5 billion investment, has missed multiple deadlines since it began in 2017. Initial completion was scheduled for October 2021, but challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and land acquisition issues caused setbacks.

YTL Construction, alongside joint venture partner SIPP Rail, is handling construction for the Gemas-JB line.

According to a government source, the delay was due to YTL Construction’s incomplete work on the electric feeder line at Genuang Railway Station, preventing overhead line energisation.

Feeder lines carry high-voltage power from main stations, stepping it down before delivery to the railway’s overhead system, which powers the electric trains.

Officials have now set April 2025 as the final deadline for project completion.

The Gemas-JB EDTP is part of Malaysia’s Electrified Double-Tracking Project (EDTP), announced in 2011, aimed at upgrading the west coast rail line from diesel to electric trains.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi in March emphasised the state government’s priority for the Gemas-JB EDTP alongside the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

The project, once completed, is expected to cut travel time from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur to 4½ hours, down from seven hours by diesel train, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM) stated. It will also facilitate improved rail freight capacity between Port Klang and Port of Tanjung Pelapas.

KTM anticipates the completed project will serve about 3,000 passengers daily on the Johor Baru-Kuala Lumpur route.