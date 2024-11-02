KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 – Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly said that component parties of the federal government coalition are negotiating to work together beyond this term and the 16th general election (GE16).

Anwar, who is also prime minister, was quoted by Free Malaysia Today saying it “would augur very well” for Malaysians if the alliance continues intact.

“For now, things are a bit settled, it’s politically stable. I think the coalitions are working together and I think we are talking even beyond this term of office,” he told the news outlet.

“If we remain tough and consistent with our policies, then I believe we will get the mandate to proceed,” he added, referring to voters.

This comes as the PKR president is set to complete his second year as prime minister on November 24.

He would surpass the tenure lengths of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who both served for fewer than 18 months under their Perikatan Nasional administrations.

“We are quite comfortable in that sense,” Anwar reportedly said.

The government coalition’s main components include PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

The alliance was formed after no coalition possessed the majority following the 15th general election, which had led to a hung Parliament.

In April, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party Umno will continue to support all initiatives to retain the unity government in the 16th general election for the sake of political stability, economic development and national prosperity.





