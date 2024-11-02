KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The auditor-general now holds the authority to audit the accounts of 1,856 entities, including government-linked companies (GLCs), following the enactment of the Audit (Accounts of Other Bodies) (Amendment) Order, which took effect on November 1 after receiving royal assent.

The National Audit Department (NAD) confirmed the expansion, which nearly doubles the scope of entities under its review, according to a report published in New Straits Times today.

Previously, only 925 entities meeting criteria outlined in the Audit Act were subject to audit by the NAD.

“In line with the implementation of this Audit Order, guidelines for the audit of GLCs are currently being developed by the NAD and will be issued shortly,” said the NAD in a statement.

In July, Parliament passed amendments to the Audit Act, empowering the auditor-general to initiate more comprehensive audits.

Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi previously announced that NAD would commence audits of approximately 2,000 GLCs in the coming year.

The change aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement during Budget 2025, where he outlined plans to broaden the NAD’s role to include audits of companies and entities that receive government funding or guarantees.