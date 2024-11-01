KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said he was disappointed with the recurring cases of student abuse in public universities.

Posting on Facebook, he said that some in the public did not learn from previous cases that resulted in deaths.

“If this occurs in any Mara educational institution, including MRSM, there will be no compromise,” he wrote in a comment, referring to secondary education institution Mara Junior Science College.

“I have made my principle clear: ‘You touch, you go!’ There is no need to come to me to appeal or seek sympathy, as repeated warnings have already been given.”

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) had issued a statement saying that it is investigating the case at the Military Training Academy in Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), Sungai Besi.

The case involved a senior allegedly pressing a hot iron to the cadet officer’s chest, leaving burn marks.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman later said that the MAF will not compromise with any parties involved in the case.