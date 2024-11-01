TAIPING, Nov 1 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today sponsored lunch for 7,800 prospects in the state prisons, correctional centres and moral rehabilitation centres in conjunction with His Royal Highness’ 68th birthday celebration.

Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin said the lunch treat was provided using the Ruler’s own expense, totalling RM93,600.

He mentioned that the special lunch menu consists of nasi minyak, ayam masak merah, kurma kambing and dalca, which are different from their usual meals.

He said this lunch treat includes prospects at Tapah Prison, Taiping Prison, Kamunting Correctional Centre, Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre, and the state prison’s halfway houses in Kinta and Taiping.

“For the Kamunting Correctional Centre, His Royal Highness allocated RM16,800 for 1,200 prospects, and the Perak Prisons Department manages all meals,” he said during a press conference today.

He said this after the handing over ceremony of the food contribution to the Kamunting Correctional Centre, also attended by Perak Prisons Department director, Deputy Commissioner of Prisons C. Charin Promwichit.

Mohd Zaidi said on behalf of Sultan Nazrin, the contribution to Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre was handed over by Orang Kaya-Kaya Panglima Kinta Seri Amar Bangsa DiRaja Datuk Ab Wahab Azizul Hassan while Toh Paduka Indera Datuk Mat Rasid Ayob handed over the contribution to Tapah Prison and Orang Kaya Menteri Paduka Tuan Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Isa Wan Mohd Razali to Taiping Prison.

Meanwhile, Charin expressed gratitude and appreciation for Sultan Nazrin’s generosity, care and concern for the welfare of the prospects. — Bernama



