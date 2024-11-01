KOTA KINABALU, Nov 1 — The federal government should learn how to manage the economy well from Sarawak instead of asking the Borneo territory to help other poorer states in Malaysia.

Reacting to the suggestion from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (STAR) deputy president Datuk Kenny Chua said the former prime minister knows fully well it is the duty of the federal government to help all the states in the peninsula as well as Sabah and Sarawak, especially the poorer ones.

Dr Mahathir had suggested Sarawak should help poorer states in Malaysia as it is now a high-income economy.

“His suggestion came as a surprise to me and has obviously irritated many leaders and people in Sarawak and Sabah. The federal government might as well learn from Sarawak on how to turn Malaysia into a high-income nation,” Chua said.

He pointed out that one of the first things to achieve this is to emulate Sarawak’s political stability.

“We must do away with over politicking and crazy competition for power among political elites.

“Secondly, stop all forms of extremism especially when it comes to religion and race. These issues distract us from what matters the most, that is economic development. In fact, these issues are diseases that can kill all efforts toward achieving political and economic stability.

“I can’t emphasise enough on the importance of economic prosperity because at the end of the day, what Malaysians want are a stable source of income and future for themselves and their families. This is progress,” he said in a statement today.

Chua stressed when it comes to religious and racial harmony, the federal government should have learned from Sabah and Sarawak and make it a norm in the country.

According to him, Sabah is also learning from Sarawak’s success, which has a lot to do with its political stability.

“This is what the GRS government is focused on. We aim to establish political unity after having been made to be politically divided for decades.

“We want to reclaim our power and rights so we can enter a new era. I sincerely hope Sabahans can understand what we’re trying to achieve and not be blinded by over politicking.

“When we are politically strong like Sarawak, economic development is sure to follow. By then we can also become a high-income territory. This is our political game plan. We must no longer allow outsiders to play this game for us. We are our own political masters. It’s so important to remember this,” he said.

Chua suggested Dr Mahathir, who had served as prime minister twice, should talk more about empowering Sarawak and Sabah by reminding the federal government to honour and return rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“He had served as prime minister and I’m sure he knows what’s going on and what should be done by the federal government to help realise the highest potentials of Sabah and Sarawak.

“When you know you have two geese that can lay golden eggs, you will take care of them so they will continue to create wealth. You also won’t steal their golden eggs, for your theft would not be liked by the geese,” he added.

Dr Mahathir’s suggestion has also irked Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who pointed out there is still much more to be done to help improve the incomes of Sarawakian households.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is well-developed because it has managed its economy well, which led it to be recognised as a high-income territory.

He pointed out that despite being a high-income economy, Sarawakian households have yet to achieve high income, which is why the government continues to focus on developing rural areas.

He also pointed out it is the job of the federal government to help develop the country’s poorer states. — The Borneo Post