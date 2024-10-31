KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak last night lamented the difficulties of finding true friends who would still stand by him in tougher times.

Writing on Facebook, the former prime minister said his day in court yesterday taught him some lessons as several supporters came to back him.

“It’s hard to find a true friend. Those by your side may not necessarily be friends who are there during tough times.

“Many show up only when they want wealth. Some put on a facade,” he wrote.

Najib also thanked those who came to support him in court, saying he could “many supporters and ordinary people who remember his past contributions and miss the previous administration”.

“Now these are the true friends. For at this time, what else is there to give but appreciation and thanks?” he wrote.

Yesterday, the court decided that Najib’s trial for corruption and money laundering involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) RM2.27 billion funds will continue, and he was ordered to defend himself.

Trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah said the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case for all 25 charges in the 1MDB trial against Najib.

This means the former finance minister has to continue to face all the 25 charges.

This 1MDB trial will continue on December 2, with Najib as the first defence witness.

The outcome of this 1MDB trial does not affect Najib’s jail term and fine in his SRC International conviction. He is still a prisoner serving his jail term in the SRC case, which the Pardons Board recently reduced from 12 years to six years.