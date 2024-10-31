KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Another two individuals, including a foreigner who is the chairman of a company awarded a project for purchasing paddy fertilisers by an agricultural organisation, have been remanded for five days from today.

The Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court approved the remand application submitted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for both men, aged in their 40s to 50s.

According to a source, the suspects were arrested while giving their statements at the MACC headquarters late yesterday afternoon.

Initial investigations revealed that the main suspect, the manager of the promotion and marketing department received a quotation from a representative of the company involved to obtain approval from the chairman.

“The chairman approved the appointment of the foreign company without comparing prices or consulting the Board of Directors.

“A contract for the supply of fertilisers worth about RM60 million was awarded through direct negotiation in just six days around June 2022, despite the foreign company never having previously worked with the organisation,” said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

To date, three individuals have been arrested, including a marketing executive from the company who was remanded yesterday until Nov 2 in connection with the case. — Bernama