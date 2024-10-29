LABUAN, Oct 29 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) EC 725 AP helicopter, from No. 5 Squadron at Labuan Air Base continued its second day of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission, delivering 1.3 tonnes of tarpaulin canvases for temporary shelters in Legazpi City, Bicol region, for those impacted by recent disasters brought by Tropical Typhoon Kristine.

In a statement to Bernama last night, RMAF said the relief supplies were flown from Villamor Air Base to Bicol International Airport.

The mission faced favourable weather conditions in the morning, but visibility was later reduced by haze, with strong winds also complicating the flight conditions.

Despite these challenges, the EC 725 AP crew’s skill and experience enabled the successful completion of the mission.

The aircraft was piloted by Major Aslam Hariri, with Captain Fikry as co-pilot, along with an air quartermaster, three technical crew members, and one Paskau member on board.

Philippine Armed Forces Chief of Staff, General Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr., visited the RMAF team as well as counterparts from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Royal Brunei Air Force (TUDB) during their HADR assignments yesterday. — Bernama