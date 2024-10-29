JOHOR BARU, Oct 29 — Melaka deputy state legislative speaker Kerk Chee Yee questioned the issue behind the China-flag waving during an international cultural event following a police probe into the alleged incident.

The Ayer Keroh assemblyman said that he never thought that the display of the Chinese flag during the Malaysia International Guan Gong Cultural Festival event would turn into an issue.

Kerk, who was present at the event on October 20, said there were delegations from China, Vietnam and Thailand who waved their respective national flags, adding that even the Malaysian flag was also present during the event.

However, the 32-year-old DAP politician said the pictures in his Facebook post did not fully reflect the actual number of Malaysian flags present as he did not think it would be an issue.

“What is the problem if delegates from other countries who are invited to this cultural programme waved their flags?

“And why are the national flags of Vietnam and Thailand not an issue for those who raised the matter?” he questioned in his latest Facebook post and when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Kerk also defended the waving of various national flags from participating countries, saying that it is an international event.

Earlier, Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said investigators have initiated a probe into the alleged waving of China flags during the event held in Taman Sentosa here recently.

He said police have opened investigation papers based on a video that was widely shared on social media.

Police are investigating the matter under Section 3(1) of the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 as it is an offence for any person to display any foreign emblems, including foreign flags, in public or within any school.

In addition, police are also investigating under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for causing fear or alarm and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for posting offensive remarks using network facilities or network service.

Yesterday, a PAS Youth leader Nurul Islam Mohamed Yusoff revealed the alleged incident and shared that a similar event also took place in Teluk Intan, Perak, last Thursday.

Nurul Islam, who is also the PAS central research and policy department director, called on Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to provide an explanation on the incident as it involved Kerk as a senior Melaka state government representative.

Last Friday, the Perak police confirmed that investigators had summoned the organisers to record their statements regarding a video of flag-waving involving the China flag at the Malaysia International Guan Gong Cultural Festival in Teluk Intan on Thursday night.

The Malaysia International Guan Gong Cultural Festival, that have been held in several states, had recently created controversy over the waving of China flags.

Several Opposition politicians have accused DAP of inciting racial tensions following the cultural event held here and in Teluk Intan, Perak where participants were seen waving China’s flag.