KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Three areas, one in Sabah and two in Sarawak, recorded alert-level hot weather today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department said the two areas in Sarawak are Lundu and Kuching, while the area affected in Sabah is Telupid.

The alert level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days. — Bernama