KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Targeted subsidies for RON95 petroleum and the mechanism that will be used regarding the implementation of the two per cent dividend tax on dividend income exceeding RM100,000 for an individual shareholder are among the matters that will be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, the question will be raised by Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) to the Prime Minister during the Minister’s Question Time session as the Dewan Rakyat sits at 10 am.

In the same session, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) will ask the Prime Minister to state the government’s solution to the Duta Enclave crisis in Mukim Batu following the High Court’s ruling directing the Federal Government to return 106.54 hectares of land on Jalan Duta to Semantan Estate Sdn Bhd.

Also set to draw attention during the oral question session is a query from Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) regarding the government’s plans to upgrade and maintain underground utilities in Kuala Lumpur and how the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) can prioritise safety and efficiency in underground maintenance projects.

Following this session, the Dewan Rakyat meeting will proceed with the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2025. The Budget was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, on Oct 18.

So far, 105 Members of Parliament from the government, opposition, and Independent blocs have participated in the debate session on the Bill.

The Dewan Rakyat will not sit this Wednesday and Thursday in conjunction with Deepavali. — Bernama