KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 – Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has downplayed a recent statement by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who claimed to have finalised cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming Sabah elections.

Hajiji, also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, said Zahid’s remarks were his personal view.

“We believe in our GRS, which is our,” he said, addressing reporters at the Parti Bersatu Sabah annual delegates meeting today.

Hajiji noted that the GRS-PH government coalition is solid and harmonious, leaving no questions about their cooperation.

“What’s important for Sabah’s benefit is that we remain open to discussions with all allied parties, including those from Barisan Nasional,” he said.

Yesterday, Zahid, who is also Umno president claimed that BN and PH had finalised their cooperation to face the upcoming Sabah state election, laying the groundwork for potential alliances with other parties, including GRS.

The dynamics between Sabah BN and GRS are complex, as BN is technically in Opposition but one of its elected representatives holds the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

BN and GRS jointly won the 2020 state elections and initially formed the government. However, in early 2023, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin withdrew his support for Hajiji, nearly unseating him had it not been for backing from PH and several Umno dissidents.

In a related development, GRS component parties are expected to meet next month to discuss seat allocations for the 17th Sabah state elections, slated for next year.

Earlier, PBS acting president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, in his welcoming address, highlighted the importance of early negotiations on seat allocations within GRS to prevent vote-splitting, which could advantage opposition parties.

“Yes, we will work on that. That is what we should do. We will hold a GRS meeting soon, Insya Allah, next month,” Hajiji later confirmed.

The GRS coalition consists of eight component parties.