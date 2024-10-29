KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay is bewildered that anyone would attempt to impersonate him and create social media channels in his name.

He also said he is confident that Malaysians are not easily fooled, but assured the public that he has only one mobile phone number, one wife, and enough work on his hands not to waste on setting up his own WhatsApp chat group.

“I don’t have many numbers, just one, and I don’t have a second wife.

“I am unsure why someone would pretend to be me, but I am confident the public will not be fooled,” he was quoted by The Star as telling reporters at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters in Kota Baru today.

Ayob reportedly shared that many of his friends have been contacting him to verify about a new phone number.

He confirmed that a report has been filed and an investigation is underway to find the people behind the fake WhatsApp group listed as ‘Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin’.

“I have other duties and no time to create a WhatsApp group.

“God willing, we will trace the individuals involved,” he was quoted as saying.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa had previously weighed in and rejected claims that Ayob had set up a public WhatsApp group.