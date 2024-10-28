KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Economy Ministry should finalise the definition of the so-called “T15” category in a month’s time for presentation to the Cabinet, said Rafizi Ramli.

In a report by The Star, Rafizi said his ministry was studying how to define the category in an equitable manner that would reflect the economic realities in the country.

“It (T15) will not be a simple line (of definition) for the entire country because expenses vary, and living standards differ by area,” he was quoted as saying.

“If we apply a blanket definition for the whole country, that is where injustice occurs. Someone earning RM15,000 in Kuala Lumpur, which is in an expensive area, may not be considered as wealthy as someone earning RM15,000 in Gua Musang... so the determination (of T15) will likely be based on location.”

When tabling Budget 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said subsidies would be rationalised next year to prevent these from going to the “ultra rich”, which he also called the “T15”.

However, this led to confusion as there is no “T15” in government nomenclature.

Rafizi previously said Anwar was drawing an arbitrary line with the term that suggested the the top 15th percentile of the country’s households by income, but clarified that the final classification would not be based on income alone.

Yesterday, Anwar also suggested that the rationalisation might not affect the still-undefined “T15”, but the higher T10.