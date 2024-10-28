KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The public can now watch a special documentary on the Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, which began airing at 8 pm last night.

The documentary, titled “Takhta Raja Payung Negara: Istiadat Pertabalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong ke-17”, is available on the official YouTube platform of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the documentary highlights the historic moments of the installation ceremony, as well as cultural aspects, traditions, and preparations behind this significant event.

“This ceremony showcases the heritage of the Malaysian Royal Institution, with every element of the installation ceremony meticulously planned, symbolising the sovereignty and stature of the King as the Head of State of Malaysia.

“Through this documentary, the public will have a closer view of the process, preparations, and unique elements of the ceremony, which pays homage to the Royal Customs practised for generations,” the post added.

The documentary is produced by the Johor Royal Press Office in collaboration with the Corporate Communications Unit of Istana Negara. — Bernama