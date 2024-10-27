GEORGE TOWN, Oct 27 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has inspected 45,666 premises nationwide to enforce education regarding the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2023 (Act 852) from Oct 1 until yesterday.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that the inspections were conducted through 2,697 operations, with a total of 57,856 educational enforcement actions taken to date.

“A total of 827 notices were issued for smoking in prohibited areas, 16 notices were issued to minors for smoking, and six notices were issued to business premises that failed to display no-smoking signs as required,” he told reporters after participating in the Clean, Smoke-Free Premises Walkabout, which was conducted simultaneously with the Integrated Enforcement Operation for Act 852 at Medan Renong and Jalan Penang today.

A total of 46 food premises around the Medan Renong Food Complex and Lebuh Light were inspected, with 34 of them receiving the Clean and Safe (BeSS) recognition.

He said that the MOH hoped that business owners would comply with the set guidelines and that they have sufficient time before the government enforces the ban on displaying tobacco products in April next year.

The ministry was currently actively conducting educational enforcement for the public and business owners to prepare them for compliance with the tobacco-related regulations, Lukanisman added.

“We are focusing on education first; we are not issuing fines or taking action against business owners at this time. We will conduct more comprehensive engagement sessions to explain to business owners so they are ready to comply with the regulations regarding the ban on displaying tobacco products,” he said.

Act 852 began enforcement along with its related regulations and orders on Oct 1, covering several aspects, including provisions on the sale of tobacco products in the form of games, as well as regulations regarding the advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of all types of tobacco products, in addition to the prohibition of tobacco sales in places such as educational institutions, markets, online platforms, and vending machines. — Bernama