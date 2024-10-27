KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Defaulters of car loans should refrain from damaging vehicles that are about to be repossessed, according to the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).

Commissioner Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said such vehicles are owned by banks or financial institutions, The Star reported today.

“It is not a commercial crime per se, but it falls under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief that causes loss or damage,” he was quoted as saying.

Under the law, whoever commits mischief that causes loss or damage to the amount of RM25 or above or shall be punished with a jail term of between one and five years, a fine, or both.

Ramli said that resorting to damage would ultimately harm the defaulters themselves.

His remarks follow a widely-shared video last week showing a woman smashing the windscreen of a green Honda City as repossessors waited to hook it up to their tow truck.

Initially, the post claimed that the woman was the car owner who had failed to make payments for eight months.

However, clarification revealed that the buyer had been making payments to the original owner, who was in default.

The Star also reported Dave Avran, founder of the civil group Malaysians Against Rape, Assault and Snatch Thief, advised people against the practice of “sambung bayar,” or taking over hire purchase payments.

He explained that such agreements are not legally binding, which poses significant risks for the buyer and added that it’s wiser to purchase cars within one’s financial capacity and engage directly with banks.