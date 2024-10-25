PUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has taken note of all views and concerns regarding the proposed increase in the minimum wage and the mandatory contribution to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Unity Government spokesperson, said the matters were also raised and discussed at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Anwar today.

“Also discussed were several other aspects, including the views of SME and plantation companies, as well as feedback on several decisions or announcements in the 2025 Budget.

“The Prime Minister has been informed of these views, and he will certainly take them into consideration. Any decision will probably be announced when he winds up the debate on the budget for the Ministry of Finance later,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

On Oct 22, the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SME Malaysia) expressed concern that the proposed minimum wage and EPF contribution increase may impose financial burdens beyond what SMEs can bear, especially as many small businesses are still struggling with post-pandemic recovery.

Its president, Chin Chee Seong reportedly said that while the government’s efforts to improve workers’ wellbeing are highly appreciated, implementing such policies without additional support could threaten the sustainability of the SME sector. — Bernama